Sonoma-Based Creamery ‘Laura Chenel’ Produces Goat Cheese Goodness

ABC11 Eyewitness News Deli March 29, 2024

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — This award-winning, Sonoma-based creamery started with just one woman and one goat.

Laura Chenel transformed her humble beginnings into a successful creamery which effectively began a new chapter in American goat cheese.

“Over the last 40 years, it’s been really exciting to see it grow to a place where we are delivering cheeses all over the country,” shared Durae Hardy, the Brand Manager at Laura Chenel. “We love being able to share a taste of our home.”

