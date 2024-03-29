Delaware Valley Floral Group Appoints John Scott Wilkins as New CEO

Sewell, NJ – The Delaware Valley Floral Group (DVFG) proudly announces the appointment of John Scott Wilkins as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Wilkins brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the floral industry and is poised to lead the DVFG into its next phase of growth and innovation.

With over 30 years of dedicated service to the company and a 3rd generation shareholder, Wilkins started working part-time in the family business during high-school. Upon graduating from Widener University in 1996, he began his full-time career at the DVFG.

Throughout his tenure, he has held key executive leadership roles in Operations, Distribution, Sales and Information Technology, as well as his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer. He has also led numerous successful company initiatives to help drive sustainable business expansions.

Commenting on his appointment, Wilkins expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I am honored to lead the DVFG as the new CEO and excited to collaborate with our new partners, Staple Street Capital, and the talented team around us to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The announcement comes as Jack Chidester, DVFG’s outgoing CEO, retires after serving the company for an illustrious 16 years. Chidester’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in DVFG’s growth and success, and his contributions will be fondly remembered by all.

Chidester stated, ”With John Scott’s qualifications and background, I have every confidence in his ability to lead the DVFG. We are fortunate to have an individual with his talent to guide the company.”

About Delaware Valley Floral Group

Delaware Valley Floral Group (DVFG) is an importer and distributor of fresh-cut flowers, plants and floral supplies, sourced domestically and from around the world. DVFG has been a cornerstone in the wholesale floral industry for 64 years. Their unwavering dedication to excellence, quality, and top-notch customer service has solidified their position as one of the most respected names in the market. www.dvfloralgroup.com