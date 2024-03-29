Water Fees Could Dry Up Greenhouse Construction in Chatham-Kent, Ontario

Despite pushback from the greenhouse industry, new development charges for water and wastewater services in Chatham-Kent have been approved.

Designed to pay for critical infrastructure needs in the future, the charges will be phased in over the next five years. Prior to March 25, the new development charge for water was 21 cents per square foot, meaning one acre of a new greenhouse cost the builder $9,147.

Next year, the charge rises to 87 cents; in 2026 it’s up to $2.17 per sq. foot, eventually landing on $4.34 per square foot in 2029. By then it will cost a greenhouse grower $188,832 to put up one acre of greenhouse.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Chatham Voice