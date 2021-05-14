Revol Greens Doubling Production Capacity to Meet Demand for Certified Organic Greenhouse Lettuce

OWATONNA, MINN. — Answering retailers’ calls for a safer and more consistent source of leafy greens, Revol Greens’ first quarter 2021 launch of new USDA Certified Organic Spring Mix, Green & Red Duo, and Romaine Crunch line has quickly sold out among new and existing customers. To meet growing product demand, the nation’s largest greenhouse lettuce grower is expanding its production capacity.

Revol Greens’ USDA Certified Organic products feature a newly developed and proprietary Plant FedOrganic™ fertilizer that is entirely free of animal byproducts.

“We knew that our Plant Fed nutrient source would meet a unique need in the market, but interest is outpacing expectations,” says Brendon Krieg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Revol Greens is the only lettuce grower in the country providing USDA Certified Organic products for consumers seeking an option that is not only produced sustainably and locally but is also organically grown through a 100 percent plant-based process.”

Revol Greens is on a mission to become fully organic in all facilities. Later this summer, Revol Greens will open its new Tehachapi, California greenhouse, producing organic lettuce and blends. The increase in production space and capacity for its USDA Certified Organic line will complement the existing broad assortment of conventional and organic head lettuces and baby leaf products.

“Access to supply is at the forefront of many customers’ minds, given the volatile food chain, transportation capacity challenges and underscored by demand for better-for-you and local and organically grown greens,” adds Tom Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer. “We can guarantee customers a 365-day source of USDA Certified Organic greens grown with our Plant Fed organic nutrient source without the supply volatility or recall risks associated with field-grown products.”

After three years of research and development, Revol landed on the patent-pending new Plant FedOrganic™ solution to further enhance the safety and integrity of its packaged lettuce. As with all Revol Greens products, the new plant-powered nutrient source and organic line are non-GMO and adhere to the brand’s Grown Clean and Green™ process.

Unlike organic and conventional outdoor-grown “triple washed” lettuce, no chemical cleaning or chlorine is used in Revol’s organic packaging process. Consumer interest in plant-based foods is also at an all-time high, which further inspired the choice for Revol Greens to pursue an organic nutrient source. Recent U.S. retail sales data shows plant-based foods have outpaced total food sales during the pandemic, up 90% year-over-year.[1]

To learn more about Revol’s Grown Clean and Green™ process, view healthy recipes and find products, visit RevolGreens.com.

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America and benefit corporation. The Minnesota-based company harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized rainwater and snowmelt, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens currently grows more than five million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.

[1] Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and SPINS® (May 2020)