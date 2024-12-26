Specialities Inc. Introduces Isle of Man Cheddar Cheese

MILLINGTON, NJ. — Specialities Inc. is excited to announce the launch of our Isle of Man cheddar cheese loaf, crafted from the rich milk of cows that graze on the lush pastures of the Isle of Man, a certified UNESCO Biosphere.

Our cows enjoy a grass-fed diet, grazing in the island’s fertile fields for an average of 214 days a year, with at least 70% of their sustenance coming from fresh or dried grass throughout the year. This dedication to natural feeding results in delicious, award-winning cheeses, made with the freshest grass-fed milk sourced from our dairy farms. Each cheese is graded to perfection and selected only when it reaches its ideal taste profile, ensuring a distinctive flavor that reflects the quality of our ingredients.

We are proud to introduce our new 5.5 lb. slicing loaves available in seven tantalizing flavors, ranging from mild to vintage cheddar, including:

**Mild to Vintage Cheddar Range: **

– IOM Vintage Cheddar Loaf – 2 x 5.5 lb.

– IOM Islander Red-Aged Cheddar Loaf – 2 x 5.5 lb.

– IOM Mild Cheddar Loaf – 2 x 5.5 lb.

**Flavored Cheddar Range: **

– IOM Cracked Peppercorn Mature Cheddar Loaf – 2 x 5.5 lb.

– IOM Garlic & Chive Mature Cheddar Loaf – 2 x 5.5 lb.

– IOM Jalapeno Mature Cheddar – 2 x 5.5 lb.

**Territorial Range: **

– IOM Red Leicester – 2 x 5.5 lb.

Founded in 1991, Specialities Inc. is a respected importer and distributor of specialty, value-added food products for the U.S. deli and specialty markets, as well as select quality-driven food service distributors. Our best-in-class products are sourced from both domestic and international origins.