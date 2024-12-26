Cypress Grove Shines with 4 Wins at the World Cheese Awards 2024

Arcata, CA – Cypress Grove, the celebrated American artisan cheese producer, has been named among the winners at the 2024 World Cheese Awards, held at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Viseu, in Viseu, Portugal. The company took home multiple accolades at this prestigious competition, solidifying its position as a leader in the global cheese community.

Cypress Grove’s iconic Humboldt Fog, renowned for its striking ribbon of edible vegetable ash and creamy texture, earned a coveted Super Gold, placing it among the top cheeses in the world. The tangy and versatile Midnight Moon won a Gold Medal, the delicate and herbaceous Purple Haze received a Silver Medal, and the newly launched Meyer Lemon and Honey captured a Bronze Medal.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on such an esteemed international stage,” said Pamela Dressler, Managing Director. “These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to crafting exceptional cheese and to the community that supports us every step of the way.”

The World Cheese Awards, hosted annually by the Guild of Fine Food, drew 4,786 entries from 39 countries this year. Cheeses were evaluated by an expert panel of 240 judges, which included technologists, graders, buyers, chefs, producers, retailers, industry professionals, journalists, and influencers from across the industry.

“Receiving international recognition for both our flagship cheese, Humboldt Fog, and our newly launched flavor, Meyer Lemon and Honey, is an incredible honor,” said Christy Khattab, Marketing Director. “It reflects the passion, innovation, and dedication of our entire team.”

Cheeses were meticulously evaluated based on the appearance of the rind and paste, aroma, body, texture, flavor, and mouthfeel. To ensure fairness, the competition was judged blind, with judges given only a brief description of the cheese and no indication of its origin or producer.

Cypress Grove’s success at the World Cheese Awards is the latest in a series of accolades for the company in 2024. Known for its innovative cheeses that combine high-quality ingredients with a playful spirit, Cypress Grove continues to be celebrated as a pioneer in the American cheese movement.

About Cypress Grove

Cypress Grove® is the leading producer of delicious American goat cheese that makes you want to do the happy dance, including Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original®. Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn, Cypress Grove conjures cheeses across three product lines that complete every cheese case: fresh, soft-ripened, and aged. Proudly based in Arcata, California, Cypress Grove transforms the ordinary to extraordinary, producing unforgettable cheeses and leading the charge in the American cheese movement. For more information, please visit cypressgrovecheese.com, like on Facebook (facebook.com/cypressgrove), and follow on Instagram (instagram.com/cypressgrovers).

The “Original American Original®”, Humboldt Fog was conceived in a dream over 40 years ago. This masterpiece paved the way for soft-ripened goat cheese in America and each handcrafted Humboldt Fog wheel features a distinctive ribbon of edible vegetable ash.