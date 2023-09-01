Summer Fresh Launches Two NEW Snack ‘N Go Flavours

TORONTO – Embrace the season with a fresh twist on snacking! Summer Fresh® is excited to introduce two new tasty snacking options designed to elevate your on-the-go experience. Say hello to our NEW Summer Fresh® ORIGINAL HUMMUS SNACK ‘N GO and NEW Summer Fresh® LOADED SPINACH DIP SNACK ‘N GO.

Both new flavours are thoughtfully crafted with premium ingredients, ensuring a satisfying snacking experience that leaves you feeling energized and satisfied.

NEW Summer Fresh® ORIGINAL HUMMUS SNACK ‘N GO, an enjoyable blend of simplicity and deliciousness. This is the hummus that started it all, crafted just like you would make it at home (if only you had the time), with the perfect combination of Canadian chickpeas and tahini.

NEW Summer Fresh® LOADED SPINACH DIP SNACK ‘N GO the perfect dip with a heavenly rich, extra thick base, loaded with spinach and crunchy water chestnuts to eat anytime, anyplace, anywhere. You will not regret it. Don’t forget the nutritious and delicious crackers, created for the perfect dipping experience.

“Snacking should be enjoyable and nutritious, and these new flavours exemplify our dedication to creating products that align with our customers’ tastes and lifestyle.”- says Susan Niczowski CEO and President of Summer Fresh® Salads.

These exclusive, in demand Summer Fresh® SNACK ‘N GO flavours can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.