Deli Meat Market Industry Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth and Future Scope by 3030

The global deli meat market size was valued at $17,186.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $27,405.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Deli meat refers to pre-cooked or ready-to-eat meat product offered fresh in a restaurant or deli foodservice. Beef, hog, chicken, turkey, veal, and ovine are all used to make deli meat. Deli meat is available in the form of cold cuts or vacuum-packed sliced meats at hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and other retail channels. At deli foodservice, deli meat is served on sandwiches and charcuterie plates. Deli foods are classified into two types, cured deli meats and uncured deli meats. Deli meats are infused with spices, salt, and flavorings to give them a distinct flavor and taste.

The deli meat market is segmented into source, product type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into beef, pork, chicken, and others. By product type, it is segregated into cured meat and uncured meat. Depending on sales channel, it is segregated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

