Three Little Pigs Expands Popular Sous-Vide Gourmet Meal Line With New Dijon Mustard And Coconut Curry Chicken Dishes

New York, NY – After the overwhelming success of its original Sous-Vide Gourmet Meal line, Three Little Pigs is delighted to announce the expansion of this premium, ready-to-eat collection with two new dishes: Dijon Mustard Chicken and Coconut Curry Chicken.

Since its founding in 1975, Three Little Pigs has been a pioneer of French cuisine and casual charcuterie in the U.S. Their presence in the ready-to-eat category is no exception. These meals are great for individuals of all ages who don’t want to sacrifice taste for nutritional value. With high protein content, low sodium, and minimal sugar, they continue the brand’s commitment to bringing quality, all-natural, antibiotic-free meals to dining tables with ease and convenience.

“Our new Dijon Mustard and Coconut Curry Chicken dishes are all about keeping things fresh while staying true to our roots,” says Maha Freij, President of Three Little Pigs. “We’re thrilled to build on the success of our first line and introduce these new flavors of Sous-Vide Gourmet Meals that bring even more options to your table.”

Dijon Mustard Chicken – Inspired by the French recipe for Poulet Dijonnaise, our chefs start by cooking all-natural chicken breasts to perfection using the sous vide method, followed by adding Dijon mustard, green beans, and onions.

Coconut Curry Chicken – Staying true to French heritage, our chefs start by cooking all natural chicken breasts to perfection using the sous vide method, followed by adding fresh carrots, zucchini, and onions into a rich & creamy coconut curry sauce.

As with the three original flavors of Sous-Vide Gourmet Meals, Creamy Chicken with Mushrooms, Lemon & Herb Chicken, and Red Wine Braised Beef, Dijon Mustard Chicken and Coconut Curry Chicken can be enjoyed on their own, or paired with sides like mashed potatoes or white rice for a balanced meal.

Three Little Pigs is renowned for its dedication to authentic, time-honored, and minimally processed recipes without artificial ingredients or antibiotics. Since 1975, the brand has combined artisanal craftsmanship with convenience, offering an array of gourmet products, including sous-vide meals that bring a slice of French culinary tradition to homes across the nation.