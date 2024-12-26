Cargill Transforms Singapore Innovation Center to Meet Evolving Asian Food Consumption Needs

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, the refurbishment will enable Cargill to serve the booming foodservice sector and demand for indulgent foods.

SINGAPORE — To advance innovation and further contribute to Asia’s vibrant food ecosystem, Cargill is bolstering the capabilities of its Singapore Innovation Center, supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore.

Expected to be completed by early 2025, the enhancements will enable Cargill to better collaborate with its food manufacturing, foodservice and retail customers in Singapore and across the region to develop innovative foods that meet Asian consumer trends. By establishing and augmenting new and existing innovation capabilities, as well as strengthening external innovation with customers, suppliers and other partners, the transition of the center will also provide opportunities for customers to grow and expand, be it locally, regionally or globally, by leveraging Cargill’s extensive network and regional strength.

According to Cargill’s 2024 proprietary APAC TrendTracker study, health and wellness are top of mind for Asian consumers when making diet and lifestyle choices. At the same time, consumers also enjoy indulging in food and beverages while seeking guilt-free pleasures, novelty and elevated sensory experiences. Last but not least, the rise of the middle-class across Asia with consumers enjoying greater spending power while also wanting more convenience in their busier lives is driving strong growth in the foodservice and HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Café/Catering) sectors as dining out, takeaways and food deliveries become increasingly popular.

To meet the booming demand in foodservice and for indulgent products in the categories of bakery, chocolate confectionery, ice-cream and café-style beverages, especially in Asia which is home to 60% of the global population and fastest-growing middle class, Cargill’s upgraded innovation center in Singapore will include new capabilities such as:

A reimagined foodservice and bar space that allows for lively interaction, creativity and co-creation with customers. Cargill’s team of chefs and baristas will also be on hand to create and promote innovative product concepts.

An expanded kitchen with a modular layout and the latest equipment to demonstrate culinary techniques and facilitate engagement with foodservice customers, enhancing the end-to-end process from ideation to application.

A Chocolate Academy where chefs and culinary experts support customers with product co-creation, showcase application of chocolate gourmet solutions, conduct trainings, and craft new recipes for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HORECA) sector.

A Product and Process Development Lab focusing on the development and application of functional or integrated solutions like pectin and modified starches for use in foodservice and indulgent creations, improving taste and texture of bakery fillings, cookies, sauces and dressings.

A passionate team of chefs, sensory scientists and food technologists working together, marrying art with science to drive solutions for foodservice, bakery and confectionery customers.

“Within the region and globally, Singapore has an undisputed reputation as a leading food innovation hub, thanks to the abundance of talent, advanced technologies and supportive regulatory policies,” says Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of R&D and Innovation.

“We are confident that these updates to our Singapore Innovation Center will expand and strengthen our suite of innovation capabilities and enable Singapore, Cargill and our customers to remain at the forefront of food innovation. Together, we will connect the regional food ecosystem, creating the high quality and novel foods and beverages which Asian consumers want to enjoy,” he added.

“Cargill’s revitalised Innovation Center reinforces Singapore’s position as the hub for agrifood innovation in Asia, driving the development of next-generation food products for the region and the world. Cargill’s investment deepens Singapore’s capabilities in cutting-edge food innovation and nutrition research, creating exciting career opportunities for Singaporeans,” said Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President of the Economic Development Board (EDB).

“Cargill’s latest investment in the Singapore Innovation Center to meet evolving food preferences of Asian consumers adds to Singapore’s strength as a trade and innovation hub for regional and global solutions. As part of Trade2030 strategy, EnterpriseSG will continue to partner global companies like Cargill to expand their activities in Singapore across the value chain,” said Lee Pak Sing, Enterprise Singapore’s Assistant Managing Director for Trade and Connectivity.

In addition to Singapore, Cargill operates three other Innovation Centers in Asia, namely in Shanghai, Beijing and Gurgaon. Serving as critical innovation hubs for local and regional markets, these Centers enable end-to-end food innovation, from development to application.

As a leading food solutions provider with presence across the food value chain, Cargill supports customers in Asia and beyond with its wide-ranging and sustainable sourcing networks, proprietary market insights, risk management expertise, state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and innovation facilities.