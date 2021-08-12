U.S. Consumers Could Soon See Cheaper Imported European Cheeses

Boatloads of European cheeses are heading to the U.S. because of easing tariffs, meaning Americans could soon see cheaper prices on favorites like Parmiggiano Reggiano and Brie.

Imports of European cheeses have nearly doubled from a year ago since tariffs were lifted in March, and according to the latest data, are up 143% in June alone. The tariffs were originally placed in retaliation for subsidies given to Airbus SE and Boeing Co., said Nate Donnay, director of dairy market insight at StoneX Group.

To add to the imports, American companies have also been churning out more European-style cheeses domestically. It all spells good news for consumers craving French or Italian specialties.

