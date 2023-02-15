Unreal Deli Launches Full Line of Plant-Based Deli Meats into US Sprouts Markets

Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli announces its premium plant-based deli meats are now sold at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the US. The Mark Cuban-backed company also reveals it plans to launch into thousands of more retail locations this year, and ranked as one of the fastest-growing brands on Instacart in 2022.

Founded by Jenny Goldfarb, Unreal produces a line of Corn’d Beef, Roasted Turk’y and Steak lunch ‘meats’ meant to recreate the experience of enjoying a traditional New York-style deli sandwich. After securing an investment from Shark Tank in in 2019, Goldfarb went on to launch Unreal’s product line in thousands of US retail and food service locations, including Publix, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Wegmans and ShopRite.

By entering Sprouts, an Unreal spokesperson says the brand’s retail presence will reach a total of 3,600 natural and mainstream grocers in 2023. Also this year, the company plans to launch new products and add its meats to 500 university menus. Executive Vice President Steve Gross adds Unreal Deli ranked as one of Instacart’s fastest-growing brands in 2022.

