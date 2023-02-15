Proven Winners Welcomes New Retail Account Manager

Proven Winners is pleased to announce Amy Howard as a new Retail Account Manager for the Southeastern region of the United States beginning February 13.

In the Regional Account Manager role, Amy will focus on the needs of independent garden centers, more specifically on strengthening existing relationships. She will also work to create new partnerships and brand-building opportunities within this vital segment of the gardening industry.

Over the past eleven years, Amy has worked for Spring Meadow Nursery as a territory sales representative in the Southeast region. There, Amy was influential in building relationships in the garden center channel and within the wholesale grower network. Her work created significant demand and generated substantial sales for Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Flowering Shrubs.

Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and connections and, most importantly, is passionate about building relationships and programs that contribute to independent garden center success. You can reach Amy at ahoward@provenwinners.com