Mrs Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli Launches “Mark Cuban’s Favorite” Steak Slices

US company Mrs Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli has expanded its range of vegan meats with steak deli slices. The company says they are its “meatiest and juiciest” product yet.

In late 2019, founder and CEO Jenny Goldfarb appeared on business pitching show Shark Tank, where she secured a $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban. According to Goldfarb, the new steak slices are Cuban’s favourite product in the range.

The company says the slices can be used in a range of dishes, such as a French Dip sandwich, a Philly Cheesesteak, a Korean BBQ, or a Steak Salad. They are now available from the brand’s online store.

