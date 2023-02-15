CheeseCon Adds Opening Keynote, Three Seminars

The Opening Keynote and three additional education sessions have been announced for CheeseCon, set for April 4-6 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Registration is open now at CheeseCon.org, with a special early-bird discount available only until March 1.

The Opening Keynote Panel exclusively sponsored by KSS/RELCO is now ready to kick off Wednesday, April 5 with dairy’s most crucial issue. “Sustainability Now: Implementing, not Discussing, Sustainable Practices in Dairy” features leaders from Leprino Foods, Harbor Environmental, and Nestle S.A. describing the imperative to develop and measure sustainability targets to meet consumer expectations and buyers’ demands.

“Each morning at CheeseCon, after our high-energy opening events, attendees will have a broad array of concurrent education options,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “Center for Dairy Research cheese and whey seminars, food safety, milk pricing, and specialty cheese production are ready, and now sustainability, dairy exporting, and cheese evaluation join the lineup.”

