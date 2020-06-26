WCMA Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) today announced new officers and new members for the 2020-21 Board of Directors, with terms beginning July 1. Dave Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company, Monroe, WI will return as Board President for his second year.

Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Cheese Factory in Durand, WI, will return as First Vice President, Doug Wilke of Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank, SD, will join executive team as Second Vice President, Mike Neu of Chr. Hansen in Milwaukee, WI, will return as Treasurer, and Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Company, Fond du Lac, WI, will return as Secretary.

Four industry leaders are joining the WCMA Board, including: Jeff Gentine of Masters Gallery Foods, in Plymouth, WI, Richard Guggisberg of Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, OH, Chris Renard of Renard’s Cheese, Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Bruce Workman of Edelweiss Creamery in Monticello, WI.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association