United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Dairy, Deli January 27, 2023

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This year’s expert judging team includes 41 cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 12 states across the U.S. They are:

  • Valerie Arechiga, Glanbia Nutritionals
  • Jill Allen, Tillamook County Creamery Association
  • Greg Anderson, The Kroger Company
  • Kirk Baldwin, KB Consulting
  • Marc Bates, Bates Consulting LLC
  • Larry Bell, LBell Consulting LLC

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association

