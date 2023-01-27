United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This year’s expert judging team includes 41 cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 12 states across the U.S. They are:

Valerie Arechiga, Glanbia Nutritionals

Jill Allen, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Greg Anderson, The Kroger Company

Kirk Baldwin, KB Consulting

Marc Bates, Bates Consulting LLC

Larry Bell, LBell Consulting LLC

