Vegan Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus is Now at Costco and Target

Pumpkin pie hummus recently debuted at 137 Costco locations in the Midwest and Los Angeles, as well as approximately 200 Target stores nationwide.

The hummus, made by vegan dessert hummus company Delighted By Desserts, is available in 8-ounce containers at Target and 24-ounce packages at Costco until mid-November.

The seasonal flavor is made with cooked chickpeas, pumpkin, sugar, coconut oil, and pumpkin spice, and can be used as a dip or spread with apples, graham crackers, pretzels, and more.

