Volpi Foods Launches New Snacking Product, Salami Stix

Volpi Foods Deli September 12, 2023

ST. LOUIS – Fourth generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, known for its slow-aged meats, has announced a new addition to its line of snacking products, Salami Stix, a delicious, easy-to-eat snack that come in Spicy and Original flavors.

Salami Stix are made with minimal, all-natural ingredients, making them a great snacking solution for people always on the go. With 14 grams of protein per serving and no carbs, Stix are perfect snacks for commuters, athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, or for a lunchbox.

“We are excited to introduce our newest product, Stix, to our customers,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “Our focus has always been on providing high-quality, all-natural products that use only the best ingredients. Salami Stix are no exception.”

Volpi Foods, the most reliable brand of charcuterie, maintains a practical and healthy approach and upholds the highest standards, including a strong commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2023 Mindful Award. Volpi Foods exclusively sources from local Midwest farmers to ensure that every animal comes with their signature Raised Responsibly™ standards. This involves obtaining third-party animal welfare audits so that herds can have comprehensive care from birth to humane harvesting, agricultural biodiversity, the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and a primarily vegetarian diet. Additionally, all products refrain from using steroids, growth promotants, or gestation crates. Volpi’s products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made from fresh, never frozen meat. They do not contain nitrates or nitrites. Volpi Salami Stix will be available in grocery stores across the United States in September.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on InstagramFacebookTikTok and Twitter.

Related Articles

Deli

Volpi Foods’ Director of Sales Jean Stevens wins IDDBA’s Champion of Change Award

Volpi Foods Deli May 18, 2023

Volpi Foods is pleased to announce that Jean Stevens, the company’s director of sales and a certified salumiere, has been named the recipient of the Champion of Change in the Emerging Category award by the International Deli Dairy Bakery Association (IDDBA). This prestigious award acknowledges exceptional professionals in the food industry who exhibit remarkable leadership skills, accomplish significant achievements, mentor their peers, and contribute to the overall success of their respective companies, thereby serving as an inspiration to others. 