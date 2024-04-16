Volpi Foods Introduces Pepper Jack and Genoa Salame Roltini Singles for On-the-Go Snacking

ST. LOUIS – Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, a leading brand of high-quality charcuterie, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Pepper Jack and Genoa Salame Roltini Singles. Perfectly crafted for those seeking a delicious and convenient snacking option, each bite delivers a harmonious blend of creamy pepper jack cheese and thinly sliced salame.

Ideal for busy lifestyles, Volpi’s Pepper Jack and Genoa Salame Roltini Singles are individually wrapped for freshness and convenience, making them the perfect on-the-go snack.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Pepper Jack and Genoa Salame Roltini Singles to consumers seeking a high-quality, convenient snack option,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “At Volpi, we are committed to crafting products that combine traditional Italian flavors with modern convenience, and these singles perfectly encapsulate that.”

Volpi’s Pepper Jack and Genoa Salame Roltini Singles are made with all-natural ingredients, free from artificial preservatives, and are a good source of protein, making them the ideal snack choice for individuals looking to fuel their day with nutritious and delicious options.

These singles are now available through major distributors nationwide, allowing consumers to get a midday pick-me-up, a post-workout snack, or a satisfying addition to a charcuterie board. For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.