U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Explains What’s Driving Central America’s Soaring Demand for US Pork

U.S. pork exports to Central America were outstanding last year and the momentum has continued in 2024. Lucia Ruano, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) representative in the region, explains that consumer education workshops, funded through support from USDA and the National Pork Board, are valuable in showing consumers the quality and versatility of U.S. pork.

Ruano notes that the Girls Can Grill series of workshops showed targeted consumers and influencers how to properly prepare U.S. pork cuts – especially the loin and tenderloin – and avoid overcooking. A successor campaign, titled Inspire Us, has a similar focus but examines alternative cooking methods in addition to grilling.

