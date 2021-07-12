WCMA Applauds Evers, Lawmakers for Budget Investments in Rural Communities & Agricultural Economy

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) members applauded agricultural investments made in the 2021-23 Wisconsin State Budget.

“The state’s new spending plan demonstrates a long-term, bipartisan commitment to growing Wisconsin’s $105 billion agricultural economy,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “We thank Governor Evers and legislative leaders for working together to strengthen the state’s rural infrastructure and partner with dairy processors to build their businesses and create rewarding job opportunities statewide.”

The budget doubles investments in the Dairy Processor Grant Program at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), offering $800,000 over the biennium to support industry innovation and continued modernization, to keep Wisconsin at the forefront of the global dairy trade. WCMA members acknowledge the work of Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) on this proposal, and the leadership of Joint Finance Committee (JFC) Co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). WCMA members recognize Gov. Evers for his work to spark new interest in dairy processor grants via his plans for robust funding boosts in 2020 and 2021.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association