New Online Trail From Famous VT Cheesemaker Connects Consumers to Farms

One of the best-known brands in grocery stores across New England and beyond has a new tool that aims to drive business to dairy farms that welcome visits.

The Vermont-based Cabot Cooperative Creamery, which makes the famous Cabot Cheddar Cheese and other dairy products, is pointing consumers to where they can visit member farms — the ones that are set up for public visits.

Many dairy farmers also operate roadside stands that sell products such as maple syrup or offer tours or corn mazes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC Boston