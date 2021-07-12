Anchor Packaging Announces Subbu Subramanian as Chief Information Officer

Anchor Packaging, a leader in innovative packaging solutions that protect food and reduce waste, announced the hiring of Subbu Subramanian as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

As CIO, Subbu will play a key role in advancing Anchor’s strategic plan and supporting its continued growth. Most recently, he led as CIO at American Industrial Transport and American Railcar Industries. His previous experience includes various IT leadership roles at Bunge Ltd., Solutia Inc., Solae LLC, and Daugherty Business Solutions. His skill in improving visibility to business results, developing technology roadmaps and advancing infrastructure are critical as Anchor continues to expand its capabilities and capacity.

“Subbu’s expertise is coming on board at exactly the right time for Anchor,” said Jeff Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the improvement his experience will create not only on our infrastructure, applications, and security functions but on our business-led technology roadmap as well.”



About Anchor Packaging, LLC

Based in St Louis, MO, Anchor Packaging LLC is one of North America’s largest thermoformers and best-known for award-winning products designed to preserve the taste and quality of fresh and freshly-prepared food. Anchor Packaging products include Crisp Food Technologies®, Safe Pinch® Tamper-Evident containers, and many other innovative and affordable packages for restaurants and retail foodservice. Anchor’s unique stock product line includes over 450 rigid containers and foodservice cling film.