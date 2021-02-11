Wensleydale Creamery Shortlisted For Award

The Wensleydale Creamery has been shortlisted as one of the UK’s finest speciality online businesses at the 2021 Farm Shop & Deli Awards in the North East Region.

The business has been recognised for how quickly the company adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic and for going above and beyond to keep the dairy industry going and supporting the local, rural economy.

The awards, which will take place via a live announcement on July 5, will celebrate specialist retailers from across the UK in recognition for their courageous commitment shown to their customers, community, staff and suppliers over the past year.

