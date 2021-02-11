2021 International Specialty Food Summit Webinar Series Coming in March

Join Saint Joseph’s University for a five-part webinar series every Wednesday in March covering the hottest topics in the International Specialty Foods Industry. Each week you will hear from prominent industry experts about topics that are imperative to the future of your business including supply chain challenges, e-commerce growth, and consumer buying habits in a post-COVID world. Register here.



In the final week of the series, you will participate in a virtual Master Class where you will learn about product origin, characteristics, and qualities of featured products, as well as simple recipes.



Visit our website for more information. New speakers are announced daily.

Week 1—March 3

“Impact of the Pandemic on International and Specialty Foods”



Week 2—March 10

“Insights from the Inside: How the Foodservice Industry is Adapting”



Week 3—March 17

“Winning the New ‘Semi-Normal'”



Week 4—March 24

“What’s Next? Trends Impacting International and Specialty Foods”



Week 5—March 31

BONUS “Virtual Master Class”

Product origin, characteristics and qualities, as well as simple recipes

(featured products mailed to registrants in advance of session–$75 value!)