Whisps Seeks The Next Big Cheese For Its Cheese Board

NEW YORK — Sweet dreams are made of cheese and Whisps, America’s best-selling cheese crisps snack company, is fulfilling cheese-lovers dreams. On June 24, 2020, Whisps will begin the search for the next “Big Cheese” to join its Whisps Cheese Board, a tasting group where one winner will be paid $5,000+ in cash and perks to eat cheese for a year*.

Whisps Cheese Crisps Portfolio (Barbeque, Asiago Pepper Jack, Tangy Ranch, Parmesan, Nacho, Cheddar, Tomato Basil)

“As Whisps original cheese fanatic, I was able to make my cheese dream a reality: making — and eating — delicious, quality cheese snacks,” said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps. “I’m excited to find someone who loves cheese as much as me and my team to help us evaluate different cheeses to explore for innovation in the future. Plus, I’m excited to make someone else’s dream a reality!”

One cheese fanatic will be selected on July 25th, 2020 to join the Board where for one year they’ll be paid hourly to assist in monthly product quality tests, new flavor evaluations, cheese evaluations, and brainstorms for new product ideas. The winner will also serve as a Whisps Brand Ambassador in their city, spreading their love of cheese and cheese crisps with their community.

In return, many perks await the Board member including:

Eat Cheese: The Whisps Cheese Board member will receive monthly shipments of Whisps Cheese Crisps to their door each month and secret flavors sent throughout the year. They’ll also receive curated cheese boards and cheese wheels from Whisps’ exclusive providers for tasting feedback (sent quarterly).

The Whisps Cheese Board member will receive monthly shipments of Whisps Cheese Crisps to their door each month and secret flavors sent throughout the year. They’ll also receive curated cheese boards and cheese wheels from Whisps’ exclusive providers for tasting feedback (sent quarterly). Mingle with the ‘Mongers: receive $2,000 cash to attend the World Cheese Championship in 2022, the place to be if you call yourself a true cheesehead.

receive $2,000 cash to attend the World Cheese Championship in 2022, the place to be if you call yourself a true cheesehead. Learn New Skills: Winner will be trained by an artisan cheesemonger in how to better evaluate cheeses and Whisps, plus attend a virtual cheese class to learn how to make the perfect charcuterie board.

Winner will be trained by an artisan cheesemonger in how to better evaluate cheeses and Whisps, plus attend a virtual cheese class to learn how to make the perfect charcuterie board. Look Gouda: The winner will receive all the swag and gear needed to rock their cheese love proudly.

No formal training is required; just a love of cheese and a willingness to provide honest feedback on different cheeses.* The search begins June 24, 2020 and will wrap on July 25, 2020. The winner will be announced on July 30, 2020 on Whisps’ Instagram page, @WhispsSnacks. For more information, visit www.bigcheeseboard.com.

About Whisps Snacks

Whisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that’s on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com,Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks