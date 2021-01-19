2021 Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide is Now Available

GUELPH, ON – It is with great pleasure that Flowers Canada Growers Inc. (FCG) would like to announce that the 2021 edition of the Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide is now available.

For over 20 years, The Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide has been an industry trademark and a valuable resource for purchasers, growers and wholesalers who use it on a daily basis to source the supplies, services and products that are essential to the profitability of their company. This year the Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide will be distributed to over 4,500 industry leaders throughout Canada, USA and the international marketplace. In addition, each year FCG exhibits at major international trade shows to distribute and promote the Directory. Continuous efforts are being made to enhance and expand this well-known publication, including our online directory at www.flowerscanadagrowers.com

FCG would like to express appreciation to all this year’s participants and supporters with a special thank you to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for their generous assistance provided through the AgriMarketing program.

Flowers Canada Growers Inc. is the Canadian national trade association representing growers of cut flowers, potted plants, bedding plants and propagative material. FCG represents over 300 flower growers across Canada on several issues including government relations, crop management, environment, research and development, international trade, human resources and marketing.

If you have any questions, would like a free copy, or wish to list your company in the next edition of the Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide, please email your request to [email protected]. Feel free to visit http://www.flowerscanadagrowers.com/flower-growers/canadian-greenhouse-growers-directory for the full version of the 2021 Canadian Greenhouse Growers’ Directory and Buyers’ Guide.