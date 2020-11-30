AFE: Support the Floral Industry this Holiday Season

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement” that encourages people around the world to do good. Every act of generosity counts! This year, Giving Tuesday falls on December 1st.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

This year, AFE is participating in Giving Tuesday by asking our community to give what they can to support the floral industry through research, scholarships, internships, and grants.

Donate Today and Join the Movement

Donate by Giving Tuesday, Dec 1st, and receive a free gift! Participants in AFE’s Giving Tuesday will be given tokens of our appreciation based on their giving level:

Donations of $25 or more will receive one “Keep Calm and Buy Flowers” Phone Wallet

Donations of $50 or more will receive one #GivingtoGrow Face Mask

Share the celebration on social media! After making a donation, take selfie and share why you’re participating in Giving Tuesday with #Unselfie and tag any of AFE’s social accounts:

@american_floral_endowment

@americanfloralendowment

@FloralEndowment



The American Floral Endowment looks forward to continuing to support the floral industry with events, programs, research, and resources! Thank you for joining us and helping us continue our work. We couldn’t do it without you!



All donations to AFE are tax-deductible.

About American Floral Endowment

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.