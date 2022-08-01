AFE Surpasses 2022 Campaign Goal – Funding the Future of Floriculture

The Endowment celebrates and thanks the many industry supporters, sponsors, and friends who contributed to this year’s annual fundraiser, Funding the Future of Floriculture. Over $146,000 was raised in support of the floral industry through the Endowment.

From May 16th through June 30th, 2022, AFE’s Board of Trustees and Staff connected with the floral industry through a virtual fundraising campaign to increase annual support for our critical research, education, and other floriculture programs setting a goal of $100,000. Over the month and a half, $146,850 was raised from over 80 donors and sponsors. Take a look at full the sponsor list here.

This tremendous effort would not have been possible without the involvement of the floral industry. We are incredibly grateful for the support of all committed sponsors and donors. Sponsors of the 2022 campaign have impacted the industry by supporting vital research, scholarships & internships to recruit tomorrow’s leaders, and educational grants to provide learning opportunities to all industry members – ensuring that the industry continues to grow and advance. You have helped build a stronger future full of flowers!

