AFE Update for Supporters and Industry Members

Dear AFE Supporters and Industry Members,

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has been and continues to closely monitor new developments with respect to COVID-19 and is taking proactive measures to ensure that COVID-19 does not impact our services. In response to current social distancing and pro-active quarantining measures, AFE’s staff is working remotely but continues to be committed to the important work we do with researchers, students, and for you, our industry stakeholders.

We know the floral industry doesn’t stop. We will continue our work, keep you informed of new programs and/or resources, look after our student interns and research projects, and provide information to help you navigate through these extremely challenging times. You’ll continue to receive our regular monthly newsletters but we will not inundate you with unnecessary communications.



Let’s promote what our industry does best – Express Emotion. Try to stay upbeat – we know it’s not easy. Below are a few resources we hope will help. Spread the #FlowerLove #MakePeopleSmile and #FlowerPower message.

Continue to promote the benefits of flowers on your website and social media. Cite the emotional impact of flowers. Use our videos on your social platforms. DOWNLOAD VIDEOS NOW – You will be taken to AFE’s Vimeo Account to download.



Floral Marketing Research Fund Resources – consumer studies and benefits



Stay up to date on Floral Industry Resources – Society of American Florists – COVID-19 Resources

– If you are still hiring employees or interns, visit the AFE Career Center. If you need research guidance or have questions about any other AFE programs, please reach out to AFE staff.

For nearly 60 years, AFE has maintained funding for important industry research and recruitment programs. The market decline and uncertainty are very concerning for AFE, but we won’t stop working for the industry. Over the years, we’ve sustained funding through previous economically challenging times, and our hope is that industry support continues to help make this possible.



If we can help promote or provide resources for the industry, please let us know. We’ll continue our important work for you behind the scenes. On behalf of the AFE Trustees and staff, we wish you the very best in health and in business.

Best regards.

Jim Daly

Chairman, American Floral Endowment

VP, Floralife

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants, and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.