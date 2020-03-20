AFE Update for Supporters and Industry Members

American Floral Endowment Floral March 20, 2020

Dear AFE Supporters and Industry Members,

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has been and continues to closely monitor new developments with respect to COVID-19 and is taking proactive measures to ensure that COVID-19 does not impact our services. In response to current social distancing and pro-active quarantining measures, AFE’s staff is working remotely but continues to be committed to the important work we do with researchers, students, and for you, our industry stakeholders. 

We know the floral industry doesn’t stop.   We will continue our work, keep you informed of new programs and/or resources, look after our student interns and research projects, and provide information to help you navigate through these extremely challenging times.  You’ll continue to receive our regular monthly newsletters but we will not inundate you with unnecessary communications.

Let’s promote what our industry does best – Express Emotion.  Try to stay upbeat – we know it’s not easy.  Below are a few resources we hope will help.  Spread the #FlowerLove #MakePeopleSmile and #FlowerPower message. 

For nearly 60 years, AFE has maintained funding for important industry research and recruitment programs.  The market decline and uncertainty are very concerning for AFE, but we won’t stop working for the industry.  Over the years, we’ve sustained funding through previous economically challenging times, and our hope is that industry support continues to help make this possible. 

If we can help promote or provide resources for the industry, please let us know.  We’ll continue our important work for you behind the scenes.  On behalf of the AFE Trustees and staff, we wish you the very best in health and in business.

Best regards.

Jim Daly
Chairman, American Floral Endowment
VP, Floralife

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants, and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org. 

Related Articles

Seafood

Why the Coronavirus is Making Fresh Lobster So Cheap

March 16, 2020 HOPE NGO, Mashed

But thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which began in China, lobsters ended up staying where they were, and foodies looking to enjoy the crustacean can expect to score a fresh lobster for less than they normally would.

Read More: https://www.mashed.com/193682/why-the-coronavirus-is-making-fresh-lobster-so-cheap/?utm_campaign=clip

Floral

AFE Strengthens Bonds with Floral Funding Government Agencies

January 10, 2020 Dr. Terril Nell, American Floral Endowment

USDA-ARS coordinates funding for the Floral and Nursery Research Initiative (FNRI), a federally funded program dedicated to floriculture, nursery and landscape research. Recently, AFE took the lead on the FNRI initiative providing recommendations and identifying priorities. To further strengthen the importance of this funding, we headed down to Miami to show USDA-ARS National Program Leader, Tim Reinhardt what we’re all about!