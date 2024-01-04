AFE’s Newly Released Grow Pro 2024 Lineup

Free monthly webinars featuring ground-breaking research! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has released the first six months for the 2024 monthly Grow Pro Webinar Series. In these free webinars, nationally recognized researchers, hosts, and speakers offer ‘how-to’ advice based on AFE-funded and other research projects to help the industry navigate through ever-changing growing challenges.

Since May 2021, we have hosted these webinars each month. The topics are current and offer long-term opportunities for growers to focus on increased profit, greater sustainability, and improved labor efficiency. In addition, each session features a live Q&A discussion with industry experts.

The series is provided free-of-charge and open to all, thanks to our generous sponsors. In addition, each webinar is recorded and posted to our YouTube where they can be accessed 24/7. Viewers can subscribe to get notified when each webinar is posted.

