AIPH Announces Virtual International Expo Conference on 19 October

This conference presents an excellent opportunity to learn more about hosting or being involved with an International Horticultural Expo and to network with expo organisers, city representatives interested in hosting an expo, urban developers, AIPH members, NGOs, international city and environmental organisations and suppliers to major events.

Millions are spent on developing these international spectacles that can stimulate the development of entire cities and transform the international reputation of hosting regions. Each Exhibition attracts many international participants and millions of visitors and lasts up to six months, with sites ranging in size from the smallest of 25 hectares to the largest of 500 hectares or more. Every Expo is carefully regulated, steered, and monitored by AIPH.

The period from now until 2027 already includes AIPH approved expos in China, Turkey, Qatar, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan. The following Expos will be submitting their progress reports on 19 October.

A1 World Horticultural Expos

The World Horticultural Expos include:

· Expo 2022 Floriade (the Netherlands)

· Expo 2023 Doha (Qatar)

· World Horticultural Exhibition 2027 Yokohama (Japan).

B International Horticultural Exhibitions

The International Horticultural Exhibitions include:

· Expo 2021 Yangzhou (China)

· Expo 2021 Hatay (Turkey)

· Expo 2023 Kahramanmaraş (Turkey)

· Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo (South Korea).

· International Horticultural Exhibition Chengdu 2024 (China)

· Expo İzmir 2026 (Turkey)

There will also be news on progress from the organisers of the International Horticultural Show, Euroflora 2022. More Exhibitions will be approved in upcoming meetings.

Putting Sustainability at the heart of AIPH-approved Expos

Sustainability is now a high priority. As the world’s champion for the power of plants, AIPH is committed to a sustainable future in which humanity, technology, and nature exist in a healthy and stable equilibrium.

To cement our dedication to a sustainable future, AIPH has developed a new Sustainability Policy. Independent Sustainability Expert Mr David Stubbs, of Sustainability Experts Limited, will present the policy and Rules for Expos at the Virtual Expo Conference. These rules will describe the standards for the planning and staging of horticultural expos to ensure they are the world’s most sustainable major events.

New AIPH Reporting procedures

During the conference, AIPH will reveal news on the new reporting procedures for approved Expos. Ms Elena Terekhova, AIPH International Relations Manager, and Mr Peter Ward, Managing Director of WeTrack, will introduce the WeTrack online programme that Expos will be required to use for reporting as well as the benefits of using this as an event management tool.

WeTrack’s project management software has been used by organisers of some of the world’s most prestigious events, venues, and organisations, including World Triathlon, the FIA, Expo 2020 Dubai, Wimbledon, and the International Cricket Council. It enables teams and departments to track tasks and projects, collaborate better with stakeholders, and build, download, and share custom reports.

In the same platform, organisations can then integrate their sustainability, readiness and operational planning, providing consistency from the early stages of planning your Expo, to the final stages of delivery. Bespoke, automated reporting underpins every stage of this process.

We are grateful to our Gold Sponsor PERA Event for their support of the conference.

Registration for the virtual conference is free. For more information on this event, visit our website.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org