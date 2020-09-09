Air Transport Services Group Arm Wins Contract for Flower Sortation for Passion Growers

Air Transport Services Group announced that its subsidiary, TriFactor Solutions, has been awarded a contract to design and install a multi-divert sortation system in Xenia, Ohio, for Passion Growers of Miami.

The project includes the design and installation of an automated system to sort inbound cases for Passion Growers’ shipping operation, improving its overall fulfillment rate to customers.

Passion Growers’ commitment to conserving energy, reducing waste, and supporting sustainable agriculture and distribution options led to its choice of TriFactor Solutions to design the sortation system at its new Xenia warehouse, which is expected to open in November 2020.

