Alexandra Farms’ Spring 2023 Farm Visit: An Appreciation for Process, Passion

Another visit is in the books at Alexandra Farms, and the Spring 2023 tour proved to be an educational experience for all who attended.

In February, visitors from across the globe gathered to learn more about the carefully maintained processes and sustainability initiatives on the farms and to meet the hardworking team of employees who tend the farms with dignity.

Kaylyn Hewitt, lead designer at Bouqs, said the most inspiring aspect of the visit was meeting with the Alexandra Farms team and witnessing their dedication. “You can see the heart, soul, and passion the moment you enter the farm, and that is only magnified in the flowers they grow.”

