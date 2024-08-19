All-America Selections Provides List of Young Plant Suppliers and the AAS Winners They are Offering for 2025

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) posted to their website, a list of participating young plant suppliers and the AAS Winners they are producing for the 2025 season.

That same website lists wholesale seed suppliers.

Many of the suppliers listed have availability databases that are searchable and/or sortable by the AAS Winner designation to assist their customers in product selection.

This year’s list includes 8 new growers, as noted by the asterisks below.

The young plant suppliers included in this year’s list are:

Ball Tagawa

Bob’s Market

*Cal Seedling

D.G.I. Propagators

*Dummen Rooting Stations

Emerald Coast Growers

*Galema’s Greenhouse

Genesis Propagators (CAN only)

Geo. Sant & Sons

*GET Group

Green Circle Growers

Green Leaf

Gro N Sell

Gulley Greenhouses

Headstart Nursery

Jolly Farmer

Knox Horticulture

Kube Pak

Lucas Greenhouses

Mast Young Plants

Natural Beauty Plant Growers

*North Carolina Farms

Pacific Plug & Liner

Plant Peddler

Plug Connection

Raker-Roberta’s

Speedling

Sunbelt Greenhouses

Swift Greenhouses

Tagawa

Van de Wetering

VanWingerden International

VanVugt

Wagner’s

*Welby

Wenke Greenhouses

*Westcan Greenhouses

*Amos Zitel & Sons

The list, in Excel format, can be downloaded from the AAS website .

It includes all Winners from 2005-2025 and includes some older, classic AAS Winners.

All questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing program trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.