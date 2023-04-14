Apply for SAF’s Industry Awards by May 1

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists is calling for nominations for several awards, which will be bestowed upon honorees during SAF Phoenix 2023, SAF’s 138th annual convention in Scottsdale Sept. 6-9.

Carol Caggiano, AAF, AIFD, PFCI, who serves as the chairperson of SAF’s Awards Committee, says the accolades are not just a celebration of the winners’ achievements, but also an inspiration for everyone in the industry attending the event.

“As the awards are being presented, you can’t help but become awestruck by all [the honorees] have accomplished,” she says. “It certainly gives you a boost, along with the encouragement to do your best and follow their example.”

SAF is accepting applications for admission into the American Academy of Floriculture (AAF) and nominations for the following industry awards until May 1, 2023:

Do you know someone who deserves to be honored for what they do for the industry? Caggiano suggests submitting a nomination, so accomplished professionals can join the ranks of past floral movers and shakers who’ve been recognized.

“I encourage anyone in our industry that has been inspired by another to recommend them for the appropriate award,” she says. “There are so many hardworking and creative people that really do deserve recognition. By recognizing the achievements of others we reward a job well done, as well as inspiring and encouraging excellence in others.”

Click here for more information about SAF’s awards and nomination information or contact Stephanie Brady.

