Attendees Will Tap Into Consumers’ ‘Great Expectations’ at SAF Orlando 2022

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists’ 137th annual convention, will take place Sept. 6-8 in Orlando, Florida and feature more than 20 education sessions and workshops designed to help floral businesses meet consumer expectations amdist shifting buying habits and rising inflation rates.

“SAF knows the obstacles that the floral industry faces, and the convention’s educational sessions were planned to support professionals through those challenges,” says SAF President Michelle Castellano Keeler, AAF. “From recruiting and retaining workers and adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and understanding the shifts in consumer behavior, attendees will leave armed with information and connections to help grow their businesses.”

The full SAF Orlando 2022 schedule is available now. Education sessions are targeted to four learning tracks: operations, profitability, talent, and floral trends.

In the operations track, sessions include:

State of the Floral Industry

Attracting and Retaining Today’s Flower and Plant Buyers

Operational Tools that Sustain Your Business

Win-Win Vendor-Buyer Partnerships

In the profitability track, sessions include:

Digital Marketing Do-Over

Driving Revenue with Reviews

Lean Retailing

Refining Your Brand

Idea Swap: Marketing Hacks

In the talent track, sessions include:

5 Generations Under One Roof: Working Together for Success

Creating a Pipeline of Talent Through Schools

Is Your Culture Attracting or Driving Away Talent?

Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders

Wellness and Mindfulness for Teams

Idea Swap: Staff Incentive and Retention Hacks

In the floral trends track, sessions include:

2023 Flower Trends Forecast

Profitable, Trend-Forward Everyday Designs

Wedding Trends

Design Demo Experience Zones

The convention also features the 53rd annual Sylvia Cup Competition — the longest-running, live national floral design contest; the Outstanding Varieties Competition, where growers from around the world showcase their best varieties; a Supplier Expo for attendees to see the latest products and services from dozens of vendors.

Registration for SAF Orlando 2022 is open and early bird rates end June 30.