New Head of Research and Development at Vineland Research and Innovation Centre

VINELAND STATION, Ontario – Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) has appointed Darby McGrath, PhD as Vice President, Research and Development. In her new role, McGrath will guide the direction of Vineland’s innovation portfolio to maximize real-world impact with a team of more than 50 scientists and technicians.

McGrath joined Vineland in 2013 as Research Scientist and was named Program Leader in 2018. She also leads Vineland’s Greening the Landscape Research Consortium.

McGrath holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Social and Ecological Sustainability from the University of

Waterloo. She is an Adjunct Professor at Brock University and the University of Waterloo.

“For almost a decade Darby’s strong collaborative approach and innovative spirit have helped Vineland become a leader in green infrastructure research through the establishment of successful relationships across the horticultural sector. I look forward to her bringing that spirit and drive for excellence to this new role,” says Vineland President and CEO Ian Potter, PhD.

About Vineland Research and Innovation Centre

Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is a uniquely Canadian results-oriented organization dedicated to horticulture science and innovation. We deliver innovative products, solutions and services through an integrated and collaborative cross-country network to advance Canada’s research and commercialization agenda.

We are located in Canada’s Niagara Region, on the traditional territory of Anishinaabeg, Ojibway/Chippewa and Haudenosaunee peoples, this territory is covered by the Upper Canada Treaties.

We are an independent, not-for-profit organization, funded in part by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. For the latest on our research and innovation visit www.vinelandresearch.com