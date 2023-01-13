Bailey Nurseries Sales Team Welcomes New Members

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is thrilled to announce Scott Swartzendruber and Eric Celmer have joined the Bailey Sales team as Territory Sales Representatives. Both join the team as current Bailey Sales Representatives Steve Carlson and Bill Sutton transition into retirement. Steve and Bill’s years of hard work and dedication will not be forgotten, as well as the impact they had on their customers and coworkers. We wish both a wonderful and much deserved retirement.

Scott Swartzendruber joins Bailey as a Territory Sales Representative partnering with customers in Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, and New Mexico. “Bailey is staffed with amazing people on all levels and produces plants of unsurpassed quality. I am proud to represent Bailey and bring the opportunity to my customers to grow together,” shares Swartzendruber. His previous role as a nursery manager and buyer provides Swartzendruber with exemplary knowledge and experience for this new role. “We are so excited to have him join our team as we know he will provide our customers with great service and expertise to help them be successful whether they are a grower, retailer, or a re-wholesaler,” adds Bailey Sales Manager Dan Bailey.

Eric Celmer joins Bailey as a Territory Sales Representative partnering with customers in Montana, Alberta, and British Columbia. “I am very eager to be part of the Bailey extended family and continue building customer relationships as they have for over 100 years,” comments Celmer. With years of industry experience in nursery management and sales, Celmer’s wisdom will prove to be valuable in this new position. “Eric has a lot of passion and energy that will serve him and our customers well. I know he will provide them with exceptional service and knowledge to help them grow their business,” states Bailey.

Both Swartzendruber and Celmer begin their roles effective immediately. Swartzendruber may be reached at scott.swartzendruber@baileynurseries.com and (303) 517-3320. Celmer may be reached at eric.celmer@baileynurseries.com and (406) 270-8980.