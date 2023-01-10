Bailey Announces Leadership Transition

St. Paul, MN – As the 2023 season begins, Bailey announces Terri McEnaney will step away from day-to-day operations in her role as Chief Executive Officer to focus on strategy and the future of Bailey. Shane Brockshus has been named Chief Operating Officer, an evolution of his previous role as Chief Operations Officer.

These transitions come after thoughtful planning from the Bailey family, leadership team, Board of Advisors, and outside advisors. Continuing her role as Chief Executive Officer, McEnaney will now focus on driving strategy, building relationships, and engaging in the industry. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve in this role,” shares McEnaney. “The legacy of humility, long-term strategic thinking, active industry participation, giving back to community, innovation, and doing the right thing will guide my time and commitment.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Brockshus will continue overseeing production and is now responsible for the areas of Sales, Marketing, Brands, Product Development, and Human Resources. This is a welcome and exciting progression that reflects Bailey’s approach to long-term, intentional changes for the betterment of the Bailey organization. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to play a part in leading this nursery,” adds Brockshus. “As Bailey evolves and grows, I look forward to working with this team to bring continued improvement and success for Bailey, as well as our customers, employees, and communities.”

