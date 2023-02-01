Bailey Innovates First Editions Shrub Concept for Europe

Bailey Nurseries is rebranding its First Editions® brand of shrubs and trees for the European marketplace. The new concept will be available to retailers and growers beginning spring 2024 and has been developed especially with the European consumer in mind. “The First Editions® brand has grown tremendously since we rebranded in North America, and we knew the time was right to properly relaunch the brand in Europe. We are excited for what the new campaign and packaging will do to help retailers and growers not only sell more First Editions® plants, but to create a lasting experience for consumers who are looking for good gardens and a great life” says Alec Charais, Chief Marketing and Product Development Officer at Bailey.

In 2019, Bailey and its marketing partner in the United States developed an innovative marketing approach which has captured consumer and industry attention with its colorful packaging and rhetoric that resonates with its target audience. The European campaign promises to do the same, with a range of eye-catching on-trend solutions for any outdoor space and packaging that connects with the European shopper. All backed with quality genetics from its own breeding program as well as from breeding partners. Currently, the brand is represented in Europe by licensees in Germany, Holland, Belgium, France, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Spain.

To better understand the needs of the European marketplace, Bailey contracted with Concept Factory based out of Holland, so retailers and growers have local marketing support. “We knew we have an exceptional range of genetics that have been in the European market for years now, with more on the way” says Charais, “but we also knew we needed to give retailers and growers meaningful support from Europe. We are very excited about the work Concept Factory has developed and hope retailers across Europe feel the same.”

The First Editions® brand features over 100 trees and shrubs that are designed to give consumers confidence in their landscape. For over a decade, Bailey has worked with breeders to introduce new varieties to the brand. Each introduction serves a unique purpose to help retailers and growers produce quality plants for their customers. In addition to quality, First Editions® plants are backed by innovative marketing to give a good garden and great life to those who interact.

The new concept including the new packaging will be on display at the 2023 IPM show in Hall 2, Stand 2D27. A new website is under development that will be ready for the 2024 consumer launch. For more information, visit FirstEditionsPlants.com.



