Jason Stern Joins Bailey Territory Sales Team

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is excited to announce that Jason Stern has joined the Bailey Territory Sales team in the Mid-Atlantic Region consisting of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Jason has been in the nursery industry for more than 15 years with experience in field production, wholesale and landscape sales, and most recently as the production manager for a large container operation on the

East Coast. “I am excited to be joining the Bailey team,” Jason shared. “I look forward to meeting all of the customers and working with them to obtain the quality plant material for which Bailey Nurseries is known.”

Jason is based in Virginia and begins his role effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jason to our team,” Regional Sales Manager Jimmy Kuon adds. “We are excited at the knowledge and experience he brings to this role and know that it will be of great value to our customers

and their success.”