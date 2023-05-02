Bailey Welcomes New Member to Sales Team

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is thrilled to welcome Cory VonEgidy to the Bailey sales team as the newest Territory Sales Representative. In this position, VonEgidy will partner with customers in southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

VonEgidy joins Bailey with a degree in communications from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is on pace to finish a degree in agriculture business management at North Carolina State University this December. “Cory’s enthusiasm about this opportunity is contagious. We are looking forward to him getting out and sharing that with our customers,” comments Bailey Sales Manager Jimmy Kuon.

His education and previous experience in residential and commercial landscape design will serve as a strong foundation to build upon as he begins this new role. “Working alongside the talented and well-tenured team at Bailey provides me with a dynamic network to learn from and all the tools I need to be successful as I grow into this new role. I am thrilled to continue bringing the Mid-Atlantic the best that Bailey Nurseries has to offer,” adds VonEgidy.

Cory VonEgidy begins his role effective immediately and may be reached at cory.vonegidy@baileynurseries.com and 757-710-4745.