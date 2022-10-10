Bailey Publishes 2023 First Editions Catalog

Bailey Nurseries Floral October 10, 2022

St. Paul, MN – Bailey Consumer Brand First Editions® Shrubs & Trees is a curated collection of unique varieties that offer solutions to growers, retailers, and consumers across multiple regions. Each year, a new First Editions® catalog is released, and we are delighted to announce the 2023 First Editions® Marketing Program & Plant Catalog is now available in print and online.

The First Editions® catalog is full of important information about the brand, the plants, and the innovative marketing work being done to ensure everyone has success with these plants. Here are some can’t-miss highlights:

  • Learn what goes into making a First Editions® plant by following the process from plant selection through testing and trialing, production, and marketing and supply chain fulfillment.
  • Meet the plants that make up the collection, including four new introductions for 2023. Don’t miss the Plants in Action graphs for inspiration on how to use each variety in the landscape.
  • Get to know the 25 First Editions® Rock Stars, which have risen to the top as best-in-class from propagation, production, retail, and in-ground performance.
  • Discover the latest First Editions® marketing, merchandising, and online resources that truly make First Editions® stand out.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bailey Nurseries

Related Articles

Floral

Heather Poire Joins Bailey Brand Management Team

Bailey Nurseries Floral June 5, 2020

Bailey is excited to announce that Heather Poire is joining the brand management team in the newly-created role of Brand Representative, supporting Bailey’s consumer brands: Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs and Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses. She will serve as a dedicated advocate for independent garden centers, ensuring they have the marketing resources and tools necessary to drive consumer sales.

Floral

Endless Summer Hydrangeas Hits the Road Again

Bailey Nurseries Floral April 24, 2019

This May, Endless Summer® Hydrangeas will embark on its third #LifeInFullBloom road tour to encourage, excite, and educate consumers about its collection of five reblooming hydrangeas. The tour will begin Mother’s Day weekend in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan before traveling through Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, Madison, and Milwaukee.