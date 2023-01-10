Paul Hoffman Named Liner Sales Manager

We’re excited to announced the promotion of Paul Hoffman to Sales Manager overseeing the Liner Sales Team. Paul joined the company in November 2017 as the Territory Sales Manager focused on the expansion of Pleasant View’s customer base in the southern states. His ability to cultivate relationships with independent garden centers, regional growers and broker networks has resulted in a much stronger presence for Pleasant View in that region.

His new responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing the Liner Sales Team nationwide, driving strategic initiatives for both Pleasant View and Proven Winners, and continuing to grow market share.

