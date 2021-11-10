Proven Winners and the Plant Company Partner to Offer Unique Houseplants Exclusively Under the Proven Winners Brand

The Plant Company and Proven Winners are announcing an exciting new partnership. Under this partnership, The Plant Company, based in Stuarts Draft, VA, a leading source of unique houseplants in North America, has joined forces with Proven Winners, the leading consumer plant brand, to market houseplant varieties under the Proven Winners brand. The goal of this new partnership is to help retailers increase sales and profits by selling larger quantities of superior houseplants under the leading plant brand.

Proven Winners looked to The Plant Company as a young but leading supplier of houseplants in North America due to their innovative selection of plant varieties as well as their new, state-of-the-art production facilities. The Plant Company recognizes Proven Winners as the leading consumer plant brand in North America with a similar philosophy of selecting only the highest performing plants. The partnership solidifies Proven Winners as the most comprehensive brand of exclusive plants and superior genetics for retailers and consumers.

“The main goal for starting The Plant Company was to supply our customers with the best quality indoor house plants available and supply those consistently year-round,” says Jason vanWingerden, CEO of The Plant Company. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Proven Winners, we quickly realized the similarities in beliefs for innovative genetics and consumer success. We are beyond thrilled to work with the Proven Winners brand and team in transforming the indoor house plant market in North America.”

“Proven Winners is very impressed with The Plant Company’s innovative plant varieties, unmatched quality, a dedication to finding exceptional new plants, and superior production practices”, said Dave Konsoer, Director of Sales for Proven Winners. “The garden plant market, including annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs & trees, and Caladiums has been the strength of the Proven Winners brand. By bringing a strong and up and coming houseplant supplier into the Proven Winners family, consumers will be able to find top quality houseplants under a name they know and trust, resulting in an even stronger brand for retailers and consumers.”

For The Plant Company, this move will result in increased promotion of their houseplant product line through the most recognized consumer brand. For Proven Winners, the partnership expands the brand with a year-round product and helps support retail partners with a focus on high value, profitable, and in-demand Proven Winners plants. Consumers will benefit by being able to look to a trusted source of plants for all their gardening needs both inside and outside the home. All Proven Winners houseplant varieties will be sold with a Proven Winners branded package.

The Plant Company currently offers houseplants in a finished/retail-ready plant form and will begin to sell their entire finished houseplant product line of over 100 different items exclusively under the Proven Winners brand starting on January 1, 2022. New items and sizes will continue to be added. For retailers interested in offering the new Proven Winners houseplant program in their store, they can email sales@theplantcompany.com to learn more.

The Proven Winners houseplant program will be supported by extensive trade and consumer marketing, so retailers are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion and to have an adequate supply of Proven Winners houseplants available to meet the demand.

While the Proven Winners annuals propagators (Pleasant View Gardens, Four Star Greenhouse, Nordic Nurseries, and Sobkowich Greenhouses) will not initially sell Proven Winners houseplants, they will determine whether they will themselves also sell these items in the near future and more information will follow at that time.