Ball Seed Customer Days July 28-August 14

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The annual Ball Seed® Field Day and Landscape Day is reinvented this Summer to accommodate a wider range of open dates and to welcome guests safely with adequate social distance. Ball Seed Customer Days will run Tuesdays through Fridays, July 28-August 14, in two daily visitor time periods: 8am to 10am and 10am to Noon.

Through self-guided tours and signage, guests will see the newest product introductions in-bloom in The Gardens at Ball in West Chicago, Ill. Three-digit discovery codes placed throughout the grounds give visitors access to a broader digital experience through video, product details and other downloadable information right on their web-enabled mobile phones.

For customers unable to visit on-site, Ball Seed has developed a virtual map and video showcase for new variety introductions in The Gardens this year, as well as several interactive 360-degree viewpoints of the grounds.

“Ball Seed is thrilled to share the West Chicago trial gardens with our North American customers. This year we’re pleased to provide multiple touring options and opportunities,” says Jim Kennedy, Sales Director for Ball Seed. “The Garden landscape designs, containers and comparison trials look fantastic this Summer, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests to this year’s showcase.”

Upon arrival to The Gardens, guests will be asked to wear face coverings at the sign-in tent and observe social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines. A boxed lunch and light literature will be provided. Due to COVID-19 and ongoing campus construction, no additional tours of the Ball facility will be available. A map will share directional guidance for timely touring.

Reserve your visit today! Register a date and time online at www.ballseed.com/CustomerDays/Register. Full details of the event can be found at www.ballseed.com/CustomerDays. For questions, please call our helpful customer service team at 800 879-BALL or email [email protected].