Blühen Acres Flower Farm Joins Certified American Grown

When it comes to flowers, Kate Lindhorst has come a long way in a very short amount of time.

Lindhorst is the owner of Blühen Acres, a flower farm in Nichols, New York, that specializes in bouquets that Lindhorst makes herself.

But a few short years ago, flowers were not even part of her life.

“I was really part of that crowd that thinks, ‘Why would you even buy flowers when they don’t last?’” she said. “I just really underestimated the joy that you can get from them, from receiving them and giving them. It’s not something I fully understood until I started doing this.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown Flowers