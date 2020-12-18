Bottom Heat that Rolls Out Like a Carpet

Cotati, Calif. – Growers now have a quick, easy way to provide the game-changing root zone heating that plants prefer. Roll’N Grow® covers benches and floors with growth-enhancing heat in a fraction of the time it used to take.

“The benefits of root zone heating are well documented – some growers say they won’t produce plants without it,” says Jim Rearden, co-founder. “Roll’N Grow provides all the root zone heating benefits: reduced fuel costs, increased production, more compact plants, reduced disease issues, without a complex or time-consuming install.”

The system – which literally rolls out like a carpet – allows growers to install bottom heat faster than ever before. Simply roll the mat out, then connect the manifolds and supply/return lines to a hot water source and pump. A soil probe thermostat controls Roll‘N Grow based on media temperature.

To produce Roll‘N Grow, BioTherm developed a one-of-a-kind automated machine. The technology bonds various types of heating tubes to weed barrier or open mesh. The machine produces 10-foot master rolls that BioTherm can customize in any size to match grower floor or bench needs. See Roll’N Grow in action here:

For more information or to request a quote for Roll’N Grow or any of BioTherm’s heating, hydro sciences or optimized air products, visit www.biothermsolutions.com or call 1-800-GET-HEAT.

About BioTherm

Founded in 1980, BioTherm’s enhancements range from root zone heating systems and greenhouse climate control to dissolved oxygen irrigation systems, dehumidification and more. Knowledge and experience have made BioTherm one of the most trusted sources for greenhouse technologies for commercial and craft plant growers. BioTherm’s greenhouse products and systems are proven to enhance grow operations by cutting costs and increasing plant yields. Find out more at www.biothermsolutions.com.